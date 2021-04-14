A new chapter in the Election Commission

Sushil Chandra is India’s new chief election commissioner. The context of his appointment is important. He takes over from his predecessor, Sunil Arora, at a time when the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting a fiercely contested, bitterly polarising, and occasionally violent election in West Bengal. He also takes over when ECI has taken action against campaigners — most recently, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Sinha in Bengal for violating the model code of conduct. Mr Chandra’s ascension also comes at a time when the Opposition has been raising doubts and questions about the independence of ECI.

All of this makes it incumbent for Mr Chandra, a former Indian Revenue Service officer, to credibly fulfil the mandate of ECI — one of independent India’s finest independent institutions with a history of protecting and expanding the democratic right to choose one’s representatives. There are longer-term structural issues in the Indian electoral system which need to be addressed. But in the more immediate context, ECI must be fair and seen to be fair. This requires a consistent, rather than selective, application of principles; a firm crackdown on the increasing hate speech witnessed during campaigns; a clear approach to the use of religious symbols and rhetoric, from any side, for political mobilisation; and a push for more transparency when it comes to electoral bonds and political finance. There is an increasing perception that those at the helm of India’s independent institutions are too aligned with executive preferences. Mr Chandra has an opportunity to build on ECI’s stellar record in India’s public life and ensure that elections — a proud symbol of India’s constitutional and democratic traditions — are truly free and fair, by being independent and following the law in letter and spirit.