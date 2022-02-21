A shot in the arm for electric vehicles

For India to reduce its transport emissions and ensure clean air, meet its climate goals, reduce its oil import bill, and bolster its manufacturing sector, it is important to expand the use of EVs. Electric scooters are leading EV adoption, but electric cars have less than 1% of total sales. One reason is the lack of affordable electric cars. In the next decade, reports project, the number of EVs on our roads will rise, and so readily accessible charging away from one’s home (or workplace) will also be essential.

There have been several positive developments on this front in the last few months. In January, the Union government formalised the practice of owners charging EVs at their residence or offices, using existing electricity connections and said that any individual/entity is free to set up public charging stations without a licence. Recently, Delhi said that State-run offices will have charging infrastructure and released EV charging guidelines for malls.

State-owned oil marketing companies have promised to install at least 22,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in prominent cities and on national highways within the next year, the power ministry said on Saturday. This is a crucial development because EV owners are worried about EV’s capability to reach destinations before the battery runs out. India has 1,010,021 registered EVs, but there are only 1,640 public charging stations, according to transport ministry data. Of these, the nine big cities account for some 940 stations. India wants 80% of all two-wheelers and 30% of all private cars to run on electricity by 2030. Expanding the charging station network is key for this.

