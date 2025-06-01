A train of hope, from Kashmir to Maharashtra

In any other context, a train carrying produce from one region to another may make for humdrum imagery, but when it is one from Jammu and Kashmir, carrying cherries to Maharashtra, it evokes expectations centred on multiple possibilities. One, it opens up the market for horticulture farmers from the Union Territory, not just in fruits such as cherries, apples, apricots, and even Ladakh’s sea buckthorn berries, but also for a wide variety of flowers. For a region whose horticulture potential has not been fully tapped due to lack of market access — despite linkages that have come up in the past couple of decades — access to new markets through railways is a significant boost, and one that hastens its integration with the economic mainstream. Two, it drastically reduces transport time — from J&K to Mumbai in less than 35 hours compared to the six to seven days taken by road transport — facilitating less deterioration in the quality of perishables, and thereby, better realisation of prices. This is especially significant given the cold storage capacity in the UT is a small fraction of just its annual apple production, let alone other fruit. Three, it takes a significant load off the highways and city roads, freeing these up for other traffic.

PREMIUM Given the tertiary sector of J&K’s economy that contributes almost 60% of its GDP is largely tourism-driven, there is an urgent need to diversify (PTI)