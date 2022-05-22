Australia’s new PM is good news for India

Reports suggest that Mr Albanese is likely to be sworn in as acting PM so that he can attend the Quad Summit as it is unclear whether the Labor Party will be able to form a majority government. The trip to Japan will be an opportunity for him to signal continuity in Australian foreign policy, especially regarding Quad and China. Under Mr Morrison, Australia adopted a more robust security and defence posture, including the signing of the landmark AUKUS security pact with the US and the United Kingdom seen largely as a counter to China. Mr Albanese recently said Australia must respond to a “more aggressive” Chinese Communist Party, though elements in the Labor Party favour dialogue with China. Labor’s commitment to climate action also augurs well for closer cooperation with India in an area that has emerged as a key pillar for Quad.

Australia’s Prime Minister (PM)-elect Anthony Albanese will have an opportunity to touch base with the leaders of India, Japan and the United States on the margins of the Quad Summit in Tokyo this week, just days after leading his Labor Party to victory in a closely contested election. For PM Narendra Modi, this will be a crucial opportunity to engage with the new PM and build on the strong ties forged under Scott Morrison. India is confident there is bipartisan support in Australia for a stronger relationship with India, the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2020, and the interim trade agreement signed last month. Policymakers in New Delhi are taking comfort in the fact that Mr Albanese is no stranger to India, having visited the country as a backpacker in 1991 and more recently as the head of a parliamentary delegation in 2018.

Reports suggest that Mr Albanese is likely to be sworn in as acting PM so that he can attend the Quad Summit as it is unclear whether the Labor Party will be able to form a majority government. The trip to Japan will be an opportunity for him to signal continuity in Australian foreign policy, especially regarding Quad and China. Under Mr Morrison, Australia adopted a more robust security and defence posture, including the signing of the landmark AUKUS security pact with the US and the United Kingdom seen largely as a counter to China. Mr Albanese recently said Australia must respond to a “more aggressive” Chinese Communist Party, though elements in the Labor Party favour dialogue with China. Labor’s commitment to climate action also augurs well for closer cooperation with India in an area that has emerged as a key pillar for Quad.