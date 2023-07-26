China’s power politics claims another victim

President Xi Jinping himself signed the order to remove Mr Qin, who had a short but high-profile US ambassadorship before becoming minister, and reassign his job to Mr Wang at a meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress. That he remains one of the five state councillors, a key role, added more mystery and fuelled speculation, given that the sacked minister was considered close to Mr Xi; at one time, he handled all the backend arrangements for the President’s foreign tours. Whatever be the reason – ill health or an extra-marital relationship are some of the reasons being offered by commentators – Mr Qin’s removal is an embarrassing moment for Mr Xi and China, which prides itself on the stability of its political system and claims CPC apparatchiks, in their starched suits and carefully combed black hair, are chosen on merit, unlike in democracies. It is not uncommon for business tycoons and film stars to disappear from public life in China but the disappearance and high-profile sacking of Mr Qin underlines just how secretive and unpredictable China remains.

China’s politics are opaque even to close watchers of the second-largest economy in the world. The political play that goes on inside the Zhongnanhai , originally an imperial garden with a placid lake in the heart of Beijing, is blocked from public view by an impenetrable wall of secrecy. Foreign minister Qin Gang’s sudden removal, and the reappointment of his predecessor, Wang Yi, on Tuesday, is an unprecedented development in recent Chinese political history. But the reasons behind this will likely never be made public.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang looks on during his meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, January 2023.(REUTERS)

President Xi Jinping himself signed the order to remove Mr Qin, who had a short but high-profile US ambassadorship before becoming minister, and reassign his job to Mr Wang at a meeting of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress. That he remains one of the five state councillors, a key role, added more mystery and fuelled speculation, given that the sacked minister was considered close to Mr Xi; at one time, he handled all the backend arrangements for the President’s foreign tours. Whatever be the reason – ill health or an extra-marital relationship are some of the reasons being offered by commentators – Mr Qin’s removal is an embarrassing moment for Mr Xi and China, which prides itself on the stability of its political system and claims CPC apparatchiks, in their starched suits and carefully combed black hair, are chosen on merit, unlike in democracies. It is not uncommon for business tycoons and film stars to disappear from public life in China but the disappearance and high-profile sacking of Mr Qin underlines just how secretive and unpredictable China remains.

Put together, that is a dangerous combination. Especially for democracies.