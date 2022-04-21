Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / DDMA takes the right call on schools
editorials

DDMA takes the right call on schools

It is now critical to keep schools open and allow teachers to assess the present learning level of students and commence remedial measures to ensure that children don’t suffer further
School closures have hit unprivileged students harder since many families had no access to mobile phones/computers and the internet. (Hindustan Times)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 05:53 PM IST

On Wednesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) took a slew of measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, after weeks of a small but sustained increase in new infections. It has made masks mandatory for people, asked for random testing in public spaces, and announced a 500 fine for violators. However, DDMA has kept schools open with mandatory Covid-19 protocols. In addition, it will release a set of operating procedures for schools for better management and prevention of Covid-19 cases. All schools in Delhi returned to in-person classes from April 1.

The decision to keep schools open is welcome. It takes into account scientific data, which shows that children below 12 (currently not eligible for vaccines) are unlikely to suffer symptomatic infections, and even more unlikely to require hospitalisation, and reports that have said that the sudden and prolonged lockdowns and subsequent closing down of schools (one of the longest in the world) have brought about significant changes in the lives of parents, teachers, and students. School closures have hit unprivileged students harder since many families had no access to mobile phones/computers and the internet. In addition, many families suffered income losses, forcing them to deprioritise personal investments in the education of their wards. Even in a city such as Delhi, the digital divide is so acute that in September 2020, the Delhi High Court directed private and government schools to provide gadgets and internet packages free of cost to poor students for online classes. Despite best efforts, many teachers and school staff also could not help the students much because the teachers themselves had to suddenly adapt to the digital mode without any prior exposure, training, and access to online-specific educational material.

RELATED STORIES

In such a scenario, it was always essential to open schools quickly. Unfortunately, that did not happen. It is now critical to keep schools open and allow teachers to assess the present learning level of students and commence remedial measures to ensure that children don’t suffer further.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP