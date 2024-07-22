Decoding the Trump show

At the Republican National Convention last week, there wasn’t one Republican Party but three, and not one Donald Trump but three, in attendance. The first Republican Party was America’s Grand Old Party in its responsible avatar. Trump deserves credit for not mounting an angry campaign after the attempt on his life just days earlier, instead urging unity in a fractured nation. His moving reconstruction of the shooting was used by the Republicans to project a more humane side to their presidential candidate and push a narrative of how he shouldn’t have been “politically persecuted”, much less got shot. This was meant to cement the base and reach out to the swing voters likely struck by Trump’s instinctive show of strength and determination seconds after the shooting. All of this is legitimate politics, and the Republicans won’t miss the opportunity to expand the tent — especially when the Democrats are divided over Joe Biden’s candidature.

Then, there was the second Republican Party, and second Trump, radically different, if only in parts, from the GOP and President of the past in three ways. The first is hard borders to secure America against what Trump repeatedly has termed the “invasion” from the south. The second is a return to domestic manufacturing, reducing dependence on China, and creating jobs at home, by raising tariffs, taking on corporates if needed and even wooing unions. And the third is a narrower conception of America’s interests outside its borders, with its allies taking on more responsibility. Interestingly, a lot of this is born from the anger against the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, both started by an older Republican dispensation. These too are legitimate political issues where different sides can agree or disagree and find a way out.

And then, there was the third Republican Party, and third Trump that should worry both Americansand the world. The narrative on securing borders often descends into outright bigotry in the manner Trump portrays immigrants — and this can easily turn into violence. It also ignores the benefits of immigration to the United States. Trump’s “drill, baby, drill” rhetoric and dismissal of climate policies as a “green new scam” is offensive amid a climate crisis. And there is the issue of him having rejected the result of a legitimate election. The world, however, may have to learn again to deal with all the three avatars of the party, and the man.