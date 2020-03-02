e-paper
Delhi: Ensuring peace will remain a challenge

Unlike last week, Delhi Police have been proactive. But they can’t be complacent

editorials Updated: Mar 02, 2020 16:58 IST
Hindustan Times
The Delhi Police’s proactive approach over the weekend was also in stark contrast to its actions last week, when it did not act for hours even as the city burnt. Delhi Police has a new leader in SN Shrivastava. He has started well, but must ensure rigorous and independent probe into the riots, bring the guilty to book, ensure peace, and rebuild trust between the police and citizens and between communities.
The Delhi Police's proactive approach over the weekend was also in stark contrast to its actions last week, when it did not act for hours even as the city burnt. Delhi Police has a new leader in SN Shrivastava. He has started well, but must ensure rigorous and independent probe into the riots, bring the guilty to book, ensure peace, and rebuild trust between the police and citizens and between communities. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

A week after Delhi witnessed communal riots in the north-eastern parts of the city, the Capital was again on the edge over the weekend as rumours of tension in the city’s south-east and west districts spread like wildfire, mainly on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups. This led to the closure of seven metro stations for an hour, shops downing shutters, panic and fear across localities, and people rushing home to ensure that they were not caught in the violence. The situation, however, did not spiral out of control because the Delhi Police quickly, and proactively, denied these rumours. Senior officials posted clips urging calm. The police said that they were closely monitoring social media accounts, which were allegedly spreading the rumours, engaged with the media to quell rumours, and reassured citizens that the law and order situation in Delhi was completely under control. This was followed by an appeal to all the residents in the national Capital to act responsibly and help in maintaining peace.

While Delhi Police must be praised for acting quickly on Sunday night to quell rumours, which, as one senior police officer correctly said , is the “biggest enemy” at this point of time for the city, the force must not slide into complacency. The rumours, and the subsequent public response, laced with fear, showed that the city is still on the edge and the situation remains fragile. The police’s proactive approach over the weekend was also in stark contrast to their actions last week, when they did not act for hours even as the city burnt. Delhi Police have a new leader in SN Shrivastava. He has started well, but must ensure rigorous and independent probe into the riots, bring the guilty to book, ensure peace, and rebuild trust between the police and citizens and between communities.

