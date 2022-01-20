Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Delinking merit and quota is the right call
editorials

Delinking merit and quota is the right call

Conducting a reservation-less competitive examination without ensuring equality of opportunity is contrary to the idea of fairness
PREMIUM
In upholding 27% of seats reserved for OBCs in NEET, the Supreme Court held that reservation furthered the distributive consequences of social justice.(HT Archive)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 08:11 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

For decades, groups opposed to India’s caste-based affirmative action policy have argued, with little proof, that reserving seats for marginalised communities in educational institutions and employment is antithetical to the spirit of equality and merit, and hurts the country’s progress. On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected that argument. In upholding 27% of seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the all-India quota of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna held that reservation furthered the distributive consequences of social justice. The top court said that exams were not a proxy for merit because they did not reflect the economic and social advantage accrued to some groups. Merit should be socially contextualised, the judges added.

Empirical research has countered the myth of merit. In a 2020 paper on the Indian bureaucracy, researchers Rikhil Bhavnani and Alexander Lee found that disadvantaged group members recruited via affirmative action performed no worse than others. A second paper, by Ashwini Deshpande and Thomas Weisskop in 2014 on the Indian Railways, found no evidence that a higher proportion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the workforce reduced efficiency, and suggested that labour force diversity boosted productivity.

Affirmative action provides an avenue for historically marginalised communities to counter social, economic, and institutional biases. In a society where prejudices of caste and lineage are rife, it gives an opportunity for people to become a part of the national growth. Conducting a reservation-less competitive examination without ensuring equality of opportunity is contrary to the idea of fairness. The Supreme Court is right to delink quotas and merit.

RELATED STORIES

For decades, groups opposed to India’s caste-based affirmative action policy have argued, with little proof, that reserving seats for marginalised communities in educational institutions and employment is antithetical to the spirit of equality and merit, and hurts the country’s progress. On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected that argument. In upholding 27% of seats reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the all-India quota of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), a bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna held that reservation furthered the distributive consequences of social justice. The top court said that exams were not a proxy for merit because they did not reflect the economic and social advantage accrued to some groups. Merit should be socially contextualised, the judges added.

Empirical research has countered the myth of merit. In a 2020 paper on the Indian bureaucracy, researchers Rikhil Bhavnani and Alexander Lee found that disadvantaged group members recruited via affirmative action performed no worse than others. A second paper, by Ashwini Deshpande and Thomas Weisskop in 2014 on the Indian Railways, found no evidence that a higher proportion of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the workforce reduced efficiency, and suggested that labour force diversity boosted productivity.

Affirmative action provides an avenue for historically marginalised communities to counter social, economic, and institutional biases. In a society where prejudices of caste and lineage are rife, it gives an opportunity for people to become a part of the national growth. Conducting a reservation-less competitive examination without ensuring equality of opportunity is contrary to the idea of fairness. The Supreme Court is right to delink quotas and merit.

RELATED STORIES

Enjoy unlimited digital access

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP