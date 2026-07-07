Don’t jump on the bandwagon

The response of the US and its allies to China’s latest missile test may be reminiscent of the reaction of the Allies to Germany’s mobilisation against the Soviets in the Battle of Smolensk exactly 85 years ago. The significance of this battle during World War II went beyond any military gains made by the Axis powers. Germany ended up laying its hands upon the Smolensk archives: the civil archives of Smolensk and those of the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD), enabling the Nazis to amplify their propaganda on Communist repression. By launching the missile in international waters, a rare practice, China has upped the ante by testing the geographical span of its military capabilities, just like Germany did with Smolensk. (Li Xiangchao/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese navy tested a long-range ballistic missile from a nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific Ocean on July 6. While the US seems to be leading the pack of protestors, countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also registering their displeasure about China’s test which reportedly came after an insufficiently short notice from Beijing. By launching the missile in international waters, a rare practice, China has upped the ante by testing the geographical span of its military capabilities, just like Germany did with Smolensk.

The US has accused China of “rapid and opaque nuclear weapons buildup” which is a matter “of great concern to the region and the world”. Its regional ally, the Philippines called it a “reckless display of military power”. Taiwan called China “a bully”. And the New Zealand government said China has violated the 1986 Treaty of Rarotonga, which set up the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone. Australian foreign minister Penny Wong called the test “a provocative act by China which does destabilize the region”.

China has brushed aside these concerns by stating that the US and its allies are engaging in unnecessary alarmism by over-interpreting a routine military exercise. From Beijing’s perspective, such reactions demonstrate the habitual western suspicions, leading to vilification, of the Communist countries. Such reactions provide welcome fodder to China, in its bid to challenge the western hegemony. Beijing gathers its own Smolensk Archives, one official statement, one sound bite, and one social media post at a time.

India, interestingly, has not officially responded to the test as yet. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a multi-nation tour in the Asia-Pacific region, this reticence may lead to a perception of not aligning with the host countries’ concerns. On the other hand, it allows New Delhi to continue its rapport-building campaign with Beijing,the superpower next door.