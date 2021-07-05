Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Dowry: When social norms prevail over law
editorials

Dowry: When social norms prevail over law

The analysis is based on data from the 2006 Rural Economic and Demographic Survey (REDS), the most recent source of dowry data
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Exclusive
Representational Image. (File photo)

A World Bank (WB) study, published last week, has found that even though dowry has been illegal in India since 1961, dowry payments in rural India villages have not just persisted but also remained stable over the past few decades. The analysis is based on data from the 2006 Rural Economic and Demographic Survey (REDS), the most recent source of dowry data. The researchers compute net dowry as the difference between the value of gifts given by the bride’s family to the groom or his family and the value of gifts given by the groom’s family to the bride and her family.

The study, which looked at 40,000 marriages between 1960 and 2008, has four key findings. One, average net dowry has been stable over time with some inflation before 1975 and after 2000; second, the proportion of marriages with a negative net dowry, that is, where the groom’s family paid more to the bride’s family, is small; third, dowry is prevalent in all major religious groups; fourth, although the trend in average dowry is flat at the national level, there are substantial differences across states, with Kerala having the highest average dowry.

Also Read | Army lieutenant dies by suicide in Ambala, husband held for dowry death

While India has transformed since 2008, and hopefully the scale of dowry has dipped, the persistence of the trend shows that social norms have prevailed over law, particularly the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Experts say that the dowry law has been ineffective (and prone to misuse) because of four main reasons: Vague statutory language; weak enforcement of existing laws; cultural attitudes towards women; and economic discrimination of women. According to the NCRB 2019 report, there were 7,166 reported dowry-related deaths in 2018. India has made progress in battling dowry, but each case of dowry and each instance of dowry-related violence is one too many. The battle for social reform against dowry picked up in the 19th century; 21st century India must conclude it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

A national security knot

Exclusive

When students can’t study

In defence of freedom

Exclusive

From Tripura and the Nilgiris, a lesson for India

A World Bank (WB) study, published last week, has found that even though dowry has been illegal in India since 1961, dowry payments in rural India villages have not just persisted but also remained stable over the past few decades. The analysis is based on data from the 2006 Rural Economic and Demographic Survey (REDS), the most recent source of dowry data. The researchers compute net dowry as the difference between the value of gifts given by the bride’s family to the groom or his family and the value of gifts given by the groom’s family to the bride and her family.

The study, which looked at 40,000 marriages between 1960 and 2008, has four key findings. One, average net dowry has been stable over time with some inflation before 1975 and after 2000; second, the proportion of marriages with a negative net dowry, that is, where the groom’s family paid more to the bride’s family, is small; third, dowry is prevalent in all major religious groups; fourth, although the trend in average dowry is flat at the national level, there are substantial differences across states, with Kerala having the highest average dowry.

Also Read | Army lieutenant dies by suicide in Ambala, husband held for dowry death

While India has transformed since 2008, and hopefully the scale of dowry has dipped, the persistence of the trend shows that social norms have prevailed over law, particularly the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. Experts say that the dowry law has been ineffective (and prone to misuse) because of four main reasons: Vague statutory language; weak enforcement of existing laws; cultural attitudes towards women; and economic discrimination of women. According to the NCRB 2019 report, there were 7,166 reported dowry-related deaths in 2018. India has made progress in battling dowry, but each case of dowry and each instance of dowry-related violence is one too many. The battle for social reform against dowry picked up in the 19th century; 21st century India must conclude it.

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch

American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field after match

Missing red panda from German zoo tracked with thermal imaging drone

Oakland Zoo gives Covid vaccines to tigers, bears and other animals
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP