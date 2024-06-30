Governor vs CM in Bengal is an unedifying spectacle

Relations between West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose and the state government have dipped to a new low with the former filing a defamation suit against chief minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee. The governor’s action came a day after Banerjee said women do not feel safe visiting Raj Bhavan – a Raj Bhavan employee had recently accused Governor Bose of sexual harassment. Last week, two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs refused to go to Raj Bhavan to be sworn in by the governor and were seen holding placards outside the legislative assembly. Governor Bose has said people holding high public office should not make “erroneous and slanderous” comments.

This open war shows both the Raj Bhavan and the CM’s office in a poor light — but the confrontation also needs to be placed in the context of reports concerning overreach by governors in multiple non-BJP-ruled states. The office of the governor is expected to function as a neutral institution reporting to the President. In recent times, many Raj Bhavans have been accused of blotting the copybook. The Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments recently moved the Supreme Court against their respective governors forcing the apex court to make damning observations against the latter, especially for refusing to sign bills passed by the state legislature.

In West Bengal, Bose and Banerjee started on a friendly note only to see relations slide rapidly. Last week, Bose demanded that West Bengal issue a White Paper on the state’s finances, which he claimed were in poor shape — a comment that came after he met the Union finance minister. Earlier, the government legislated to remove the governor as the chancellor of state universities.

The Constitution, once again, provides the answers: It is against governors aspiring to an executive role; they are expected to act only on the advice of the council of ministers. This lodestar should guide all Raj Bhavans.