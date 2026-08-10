In Gaza, a Sisyphean situation for the world

Even if Hamas were disarmed, will Israel withdraw from Gaza? It seems like such a foregone conclusion that the very question appears to be moot. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has, as expected by many, discarded the 15-point Gaza peace programme negotiated by the US. “They have ideas, some of which are acceptable to us and some are not acceptable to us,” he said on August 9.

Despite Netanyahau’s rejection, Hamas has declared its commitment to the plan. (REUTERS)

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What has been rejected by Netanyahu is US President Donald Trump’s “peace” project, announced as a “historic agreement” on July 30, and achieved after almost six months of negotiations by the US-led Board of Peace, consisting of nearly 40 countries. While Netanyahu’s rejection of any prospect of peace involving curbs on Israel’s unilaterally decided military action in the region could have been predicted with some certainty, Trump’s response is where the chips are stacking.

Initially backing Israel unequivocally, even at the cost of adverse reactions from his voter base, Trump has begun to express dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s attitudes. While Trump seems to be in a hurry to get out of military meddling in West Asia, Netanyahu seems to want the region to simmer. The allies seem to be at loggerheads as they have contrasting domestic goals tied to the situation. Trump is beginning to worry about his dipping approval ratings, significantly owing to inflation, a ripple-effect of war-disrupted supply chains, as the November mid-term polls inch closer. Netanyahu, on the other hand, seems to have consolidated his position through his relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, along with sporadic military action against other countries in the region, citing Israel’s right to defend itself. Despite Netanyahu’s rejection, Hamas has declared its commitment to the plan. However, the ball remains firmly in Israel’s court as no degree of disarmament undertaken by the Palestinian political group may be enough to convince Israel. The boulder can roll down right after reaching the summit. What comes out of this Sisyphean situation in West Asia will continue to have implications for the rest of the world.

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