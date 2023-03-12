India-Australia ties get a boost

The first annual summit between India and Australia focused on cooperation in defence, trade and technology that can take the bilateral partnership to the next level, though the media headlines may have focused on the Indian side’s decision to take up the vandalisation of temples in Australia by pro-Khalistan elements. The Australian side pushed for upgrading an interim trade deal signed in 2022 to a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, with Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese expressing the hope this will be done by the end of the year. The two sides are moving forward on a migration and mobility partnership pact, opening more doors for Indian students and professionals. There could have been no better example of the growing defence ties between the two sides than Mr Albanese’s decision to announce that Australia will host this year’s edition of the Malabar naval exercise that brings together India, Japan and the United States — the other members of Quad.

With its trade and diplomatic ties with China having suffered a body blow some time ago, Australia realises the need for a robust economic partner within the region, and this explains the rapid progress that has been made by Canberra and New Delhi in fashioning a stronger commercial partnership. There was also progress on Indian involvement in exploring Australia’s critical minerals to ramp up the production of solar photovoltaic systems and electric vehicles. The China factor also underpins the burgeoning defence and security partnership between the two countries, though both are reluctant to say much in public except for their oft-repeated commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. While it may take some time for India and Australia to make any meaningful progress in defence manufacturing, their armed forces have built up a significant amount of interoperability. A joint statement issued after Mr Albanese’s talks with PM Narendra Modi spoke about the possibility of aircraft deployments from each other’s territories to enhance maritime domain awareness. Mr Modi’s decision to raise the attacks on temples in Australia was linked to concerns in New Delhi about the activities of Khalistani elements. While Mr Albanese assured that action will be taken according to domestic laws, the Australian side struck a balance between upholding the right of protests for its citizens and cracking down on those indulging in violence.

