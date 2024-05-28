 Israel’s challenge to rules-based order - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Israel’s challenge to rules-based order

ByHT Editorial
May 28, 2024 08:58 PM IST

The Israeli airstrike that killed 45 people is yet another example of how little Tel Aviv cares for the global rules-based order

The Israeli airstrike that killed 45 people at a tent camp in a designated safe zone at Rafah in southern Gaza is yet another example of how little Tel Aviv cares for the global rules-based order and bodies such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC). The action will only sharpen divisions between Israel and European States that have either called for an end to the targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip or have acted to formally recognise a Palestinian State. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may well describe the deadly assault on displaced Palestinians as a “tragic mishap” but such excuses mean very little, given the impunity with which the Israeli military has targeted hospitals, UN staff, and international aid workers in its relentless campaign in Gaza. Israeli offers to investigate such incidents through its own authorities mean those responsible will receive little more than a slap on the wrist.

Palestinians inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 27, 2024. At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a camp for displaced people in the southern city of Rafah late Sunday, the Hamas-run ministry of health said.�Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg(Bloomberg) PREMIUM
Palestinians inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 27, 2024. At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a camp for displaced people in the southern city of Rafah late Sunday, the Hamas-run ministry of health said.�Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The attack came just two days after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) directed Israel to end its offensive in Rafah. That the strike was carried out in a region where 85% of the population of Gaza has taken shelter illustrates how little the Israeli leadership cares for Palestinian lives. Tel Aviv’s dismissal of global criticism of its actions as “anti-Semitism” will no longer wash, and neither will Netanyahu’s assertions about continuing his war, especially when Israeli citizens are calling for a truce. Israel’s actions that undermine bodies such as the ICC and ICJ could lead to greater radicalisation across West Asia at a time when it is already grappling with severe security challenges. The time has come for Netanyahu to end this unjust and unjustifiable war.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / Israel’s challenge to rules-based order
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On