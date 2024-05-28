Israel’s challenge to rules-based order

The Israeli airstrike that killed 45 people at a tent camp in a designated safe zone at Rafah in southern Gaza is yet another example of how little Tel Aviv cares for the global rules-based order and bodies such as the United Nations and the International Criminal Court (ICC). The action will only sharpen divisions between Israel and European States that have either called for an end to the targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip or have acted to formally recognise a Palestinian State. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may well describe the deadly assault on displaced Palestinians as a “tragic mishap” but such excuses mean very little, given the impunity with which the Israeli military has targeted hospitals, UN staff, and international aid workers in its relentless campaign in Gaza. Israeli offers to investigate such incidents through its own authorities mean those responsible will receive little more than a slap on the wrist.

Palestinians inspect damage at the site of an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced people in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, May 27, 2024. At least 40 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a camp for displaced people in the southern city of Rafah late Sunday, the Hamas-run ministry of health said.