LeT continues its J&K adventurism

The establishment’s response to the July 22 killing of a policeman in Jammu & Kashmir by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was to detain 1200 suspects and demolish two houses associated with LeT terrorists in the Union territory’s Anantnag district. The action comes after the first terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir after the massacre of tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The attack and response prompt two interconnected questions. First, are authorities anticipating another spate of Pakistan-backed violence

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The establishment’s response to the July 22 killing of a policeman in Jammu & Kashmir by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was to detain 1200 suspects and demolish two houses associated with LeT terrorists in the Union territory’s Anantnag district. The action comes after the first terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir after the massacre of tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The attack and response prompt two interconnected questions. First, are authorities anticipating another spate of Pakistan-backed violence in the valley? And should this attack be seen as a desperate bid by LeT, a Pakistan-based terror outfit?

PREMIUM Enjoying a greater rapport with the US, bolstered prematurely by a now-broken ceasefire deal in the ongoing West Asia conflict, Pakistan wants to obfuscate the reality of its backing to several terrorist outfits active in the region. (AFP)

On July 8, a special court issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, the co-founder of LeT, after the National Investigation Agency filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case, which claimed 26 lives. With the killing of head constable Ashiq Hussain on Wednesday, LeT operatives, along with their Kashmir-based proxy organisation called The Resistance Front (TRF), might be signalling the continuance oftheir adventurism in the region.

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While details are awaited, the attack also has to be seen in conjunction with Pakistan’s increased efforts on various international fora to tarnish India’s image. By ratcheting up the Indus treaty issue, Islamabad has been seeking to internationalise the larger Kashmir dispute. India’s strict stance on Indus waters seems to have rattled the politico-military establishment of Pakistan. Enjoying a greater rapport with the US, bolstered prematurely by a now-broken ceasefire deal in the ongoing West Asia conflict, Pakistan wants to obfuscate the reality of its backing to several terrorist outfits active in the region.

India’s multiple attempts at holding Pakistan accountable by providing evidence of latter’s active role in fomenting violence in Kashmir and other parts of the country, have not achieved the desired result. Pakistan’s brazenness in dealing with the terror issue is not lost on countries like Afghanistan and even Iran, but there are few diplomatic mechanisms to address the same. Is the latest attack an exhibition of bravado, or does Pakistan wish to provoke India to the point of another Operation Sindoor? It is difficult to gauge the institutional mind of a nation facing an existential crisis.