Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Mirabai Chanu and Manipur’s sporting prowess
editorials

Mirabai Chanu and Manipur’s sporting prowess

From the late Dingko Singh to Sarita Devi, and an assembly line of hockey and football players, Manipur has an outsized influence on the Indian sporting scene. Much of that has to do with the love for sport and the sporting culture of the state.
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON JUL 25, 2021 06:31 PM IST
Chanu, who comes from a farming village near Imphal, has been one of the world’s best weightlifters in her category, 49kg, for some time now. She has won a world championship and holds the world record in one of the Olympics lifts, the clean & jerk. The Olympic silver simply adds to the aura and signals, yet again, the pioneering path forged by athletes from Manipur. (REUTERS)

Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics was not unexpected, but it was a joyous moment when it happened nonetheless. Chanu, who comes from a farming village near Imphal, has been one of the world’s best weightlifters in her category, 49kg, for some time now. She has won a world championship and holds the world record in one of the Olympics lifts, the clean & jerk. The Olympic silver simply adds to the aura and signals, yet again, the pioneering path forged by athletes from Manipur.

Kunjarani Devi, the woman who inspired Chanu, was India’s first medallist at the world weightlifting championship. She won a silver in 1989, at a time when being a woman weightlifter in India was almost unheard of. Devi inspired, and continues to inspire, generations of aspiring athletes to take up the sport in India. MC Mary Kom did the same with boxing — opening the way for women to get into a fighting sport and dream of big medals. Six world titles and an Olympic medal later, she is still fighting, in Tokyo. From the late Dingko Singh to Sarita Devi, and an assembly line of hockey and football players, Manipur has an outsized influence on the Indian sporting scene.

Much of that has to do with the love for sport and the sporting culture of the state. Yet, Manipur’s sporting infrastructure is below par, even compared to the usual less-than-ideal standards everywhere in India. Some states have, in the past decade, started to tap into sporting culture and encourage its development. Haryana has done that with boxing and wrestling at the grassroots. Odisha has done so with hockey and athletics and built world class infrastructure. Karnataka has some of the finest sporting institutes in India now. Manipur would do well to embrace its unique sporting identity and nurture it in a truly ambitious manner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch

Girl creates portrait of Shankar Mahadevan using Rubik’s cubes, he shares video

Domino’s announces special gift for Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic win

Leopard breaks into Maharashtra school, rescued in four-hour-long operation
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP