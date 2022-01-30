Nadal proves doubters wrong

In many ways, this Australian Open (which he won), encapsulates everything that sets Rafael Nadal apart — the fight after the frailties, the undying hunger to play on at 35, instead of spending his days fishing on the island of Mallorca, the inspiring ability to find new ways to adapt to different surfaces and younger opponents, and, above all, finding joy in simply being able to play tennis to date. In the second half of last year, a chronic foot injury after failing to defend his French Open throne inflicted a crushing blow to Nadal. Injuries aren’t a novelty for the Spaniard. He has had them on his knee, back, wrist, hip, hamstring and foot — each essential for an elite tennis player — through various points of his career and he believes this limited him from achieving further heights. And last year, as he went through another lengthy rehabilitation process, it emerges that Nadal wondered if the time had come. But like he so often does in a five-set slugfest that he so often wins — including the one on Sunday — Nadal pushed a little more in his quest to get back on court. This, at 35, an age by which most had predicted that his playing days would be long over from the wear and tear on the body due to his brutally taxing physical game style. But here was Nadal, back in Melbourne for his 17th appearance in the season-opening Grand Slam, proving all doubters wrong. More importantly, waving goodbye to his own goodbye thoughts from a few months ago.

And all through the ups and downs, the months spent recovering off court and the days battling on it, the injuries and titles, the doubts and the records, the one constant is the Spaniard’s ability to remain grounded and controversy-free. It’s something not many of his contemporaries, and indeed some of the next generation challengers, are able to do over a sustained period of time. After more than two decades on the professional tour, Nadal still talks about his gratitude for being able to play the sport, especially in the times of a pandemic. At times, he says, some things are more important than tennis.

Yet, tennis is the single biggest thing that continues to drive the champion. He said that in his post-match speech that he hopes to be back in Australia next year so it is clear a record 21st Grand Slam title hasn’t changed his hunger to play. And, of course, win.

