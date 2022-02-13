Needed: A gender-inclusive police force

Apart from the need for gender diversity, there is evidence that increasing women in the force has positive effects on society: It encourages gender-sensitive policing and building relationships with communities. Importantly, the visible presence of women in the force can give confidence to other women to participate in political and community life because crimes against women are among several barriers that restrict their mobility and reduce the likelihood of them taking up employment.

Women entered India’s police force in 1938. Yet, their progress in the force has been excruciatingly slow. According to government data, the majority of women in the force — over 173,000 — hold the lowest post (constable). Only five women held the top rank of director-general of police as of January 1, 2020. Policing is still considered a male bastion, with the work environment being unfavourable to women. According to the Status of Policing in India Report 2019, the barriers for the inclusion of women include the lack of a strong support system, denial of off days, work beyond duty hours (which affects their responsibilities as caregivers at home), and the disparaging attitude of male colleagues.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) has observed that the number of women in the police force is “abysmally low”, at 10.3%. The panel suggested that a road map should be laid out to increase their representation to 33% (a target set by MHA in 2009); at least one all-women police station must be set up in each district; and additional posts should be created for new women recruits. It advised MHA that they must be given “important... duties central to the police, and not just duties of inconsequence”.

