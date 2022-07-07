Nominated members play a pivotal role

This week, legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja, athlete PT Usha, film screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, were named as nominated members to the Upper House. It’s a southern push by the Bharatiya Janata Party that has been unable to establish a beachhead in the region beyond Karnataka. But an important task awaits them — to uphold the prestige of the high office they’re about to ascend to. May they be successful in fostering a culture of respectful and deliberative lawmaking.

Nominated members represented an honour and a promise — of crafting a more aspirational Republic, raising issues that, as domain experts, only they could. Though increased politicisation, institutional neglect, and individual apathy sometimes dulled the shine of the nomination, being a nominated member remains a solemn calling and a duty.

When the contours of the Republic were being chiselled in the Constituent Assembly, the framers of the Constitution felt there was a need for the House of Elders to have members who were not beholden to a political party, but could contribute to the national debate by the dint of their expertise in specific fields. From this deliberation was born the nominated member, 12 in number who would be drawn from a bouquet of professions. The first set of members who came into the Rajya Sabha reflected this goal of elevating the debate in the Upper House, which was meant as a chamber to check the immediate priorities of the Lok Sabha, inject nuance, perspective, and deliberation into the lawmaking process, and raise issues that may not have urgent electoral ramifications.

