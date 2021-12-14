Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / On health, India must protect the poorest
editorials

On health, India must protect the poorest

India must prioritise health services for its vulnerable population. Indians have one of the world’s highest out-of-pocket health expenditures
PREMIUM
Covid-19 has likely stalled two decades of progress towards universal health coverage and pushed half a billion people into extreme poverty (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 07:53 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

Covid-19 has raised global poverty. It has likely stalled two decades of progress towards universal health coverage and pushed half a billion people into extreme poverty, reports released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank said this week. United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said that the “shockwaves of this health emergency are hitting hardest those countries that lack health systems capable of providing quality, affordable care for all.” Even public health-service coverage even in advanced economies have been stretched to their limits.

The pandemic has impacted health care in distinct ways. It has shrunk the delivery of affordable public health services in chronic diseases by shifting resources away from them. This has pushed up health care costs in the private sector because of a surge in demand. In the first two decades of this century, the reports note, governments around the world made progress on service coverage. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, “68% of the world’s population was covered by essential health services”, which has been cut by half since. These include services in the areas of pre-and post-natal care; reproductive health; treatment for HIV, TB and malaria; immunisation services; and non-communicable diseases.

In this context, India must prioritise health services for its vulnerable population. Indians have one of the world’s highest out-of-pocket health expenditures, according to the Economic Survey 2021. Increasing public health expenditure from 1% to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product can decrease out-of-pocket health spending by 65%, the survey stated. India would do well to ramp up public health spending to protect the poorest.

RELATED STORIES

Covid-19 has raised global poverty. It has likely stalled two decades of progress towards universal health coverage and pushed half a billion people into extreme poverty, reports released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank said this week. United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said that the “shockwaves of this health emergency are hitting hardest those countries that lack health systems capable of providing quality, affordable care for all.” Even public health-service coverage even in advanced economies have been stretched to their limits.

The pandemic has impacted health care in distinct ways. It has shrunk the delivery of affordable public health services in chronic diseases by shifting resources away from them. This has pushed up health care costs in the private sector because of a surge in demand. In the first two decades of this century, the reports note, governments around the world made progress on service coverage. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, “68% of the world’s population was covered by essential health services”, which has been cut by half since. These include services in the areas of pre-and post-natal care; reproductive health; treatment for HIV, TB and malaria; immunisation services; and non-communicable diseases.

In this context, India must prioritise health services for its vulnerable population. Indians have one of the world’s highest out-of-pocket health expenditures, according to the Economic Survey 2021. Increasing public health expenditure from 1% to 2.5% of the Gross Domestic Product can decrease out-of-pocket health spending by 65%, the survey stated. India would do well to ramp up public health spending to protect the poorest.

Enjoy unlimited digital access

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi
Harnaaz Sandhu
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP