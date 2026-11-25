The alliance of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not only returns the oldest constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the ruling coalition but also fundamentally alters political equations ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The combine has been out of power in the border state for a decade and both parties performed poorly when they fought alone in the 2022 assembly and 2024 general elections. Traditionally, the BJP’s appeal is in

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The alliance of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not only returns the oldest constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the ruling coalition but also fundamentally alters political equations ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab. The combine has been out of power in the border state for a decade and both parties performed poorly when they fought alone in the 2022 assembly and 2024 general elections. Traditionally, the BJP’s appeal is in the urban areas and among the Hindu communities while the Akalis have a larger catchment in the hinterland and among the Sikh communities. Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the SAD is the “big brother” and will choose the chief minister should the alliance win, but the seat break-up will be interesting, especially if the gap in seats contested between the two allies narrows.

PREMIUM Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the SAD is the “big brother” and will choose the chief minister should the alliance win. (Arvind yadav/HT Photo) more less

The coalition is strong on paper and makes the electoral battle largely a three-cornered one. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is banking on welfare and the popularity of CM Bhagwant Mann, will be watching keenly, as will the Congress, which will need to put its house in order to win a state that its infighting let slip away five years ago. But Punjab has also changed fundamentally since the farm protests, which triggered the SAD-BJP split in the first place. With Waris De Punjab, the shadow of separation will hang over the campaign, as will more militant Panthic politics that threatens moderates within the SAD. Agricultural distress, drug abuse and unchecked emigration are also stoking a social churn and making the elections more unpredictable. Politically, Punjab is far more important to the Opposition than the ruling coalition. But socially and strategically, a restive Punjab needs a sober and issues-based campaign, not reckless rhetoric.

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