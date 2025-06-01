Projecting the right message

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan’s comments on tactical mistakes that led to the loss of an undisclosed number of fighter jets during Operation Sindoor — India’s strikes on terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the terror strikes at Pahalgam — are significant. That’s because of the communication strategy, or the lack of one, that is evident in the comments. It is not clear why the first explicit admission of fighter jet losses had to come in an interview given overseas to two foreign news agencies.

From the first briefing, the messaging from India has been that all the pilots were safe, which suggested that reports of jet losses were not untrue. That jets would be lost is understandable in a conflict of this nature — one where the Indian Air Force (IAF) took on the challenge of taking out targets deep inside Pakistan. It was assumed that once the heat and the dust of the battle was over, IAF would share details of how many jets were lost, and how.

Instead, in response to a question that he and his handlers must have known would be coming, the CDS spoke not just of jet losses, but also tactical mistakes that were corrected in subsequent strikes. Again, it is not clear why this admission had to be made now, and to foreign news agencies. Everyone, including international experts who have pored over detailed satellite imagery, admit that India was the clear winner in the battle, and inflicted significant damage on key Pakistani military installations. That is the only message that needs amplification.

New Delhi has also sought to take the high moral ground after — sending outreach teams to various corners of the world to share its position on how Pakistan-sponsored terrorism necessitated Operation Sindoor, and how it is difficult for India to discuss anything else with that country, including water sharing, as long as it continues to foster, encourage, support and sponsor terror groups targeting India. To admit to tactical mistakes — even if only to make the point that they were corrected and India went on to inflict more damage on Pakistani military installations — at this stage seems to be not just a case of bad timing, but also poor communication.

“History”, says a quote attributed to several people, most notably Winston Churchill, “is written by the victors”. But in this day and age, they are not going to be able to do that without getting their communication strategy right.