Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / Protecting the right to voice one’s views
editorials

Protecting the right to voice one’s views

Tripura and other state governments must understand the import of the SC’s observations and desist from taking unlawful action against citizens.
PREMIUM
. The SC bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan against a notice issued by Tripura Police for posts made after vandalism incidents were reported in October-November 2021. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Editorial

The Supreme Court (SC) pulled up the Tripura Police on Monday for notices sent to people for social media posts about alleged communal violence, despite its interim restraining order on January 10. The SC bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan against a notice issued by Tripura Police for posts made after vandalism incidents were reported in October-November 2021. In his tweets, Mr Khan stated that 12 mosques were vandalised in acts of anti-Muslim violence. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta assured the SC that Tripura will comply with the court order.

The SC bench made three critical observations: First, the state government’s disinclination to comply with the court’s interim order; second, that the state police is “harassing people” with such notices; and third, people have to knock on the SC’s doors to defend their basic rights. Mr Khan is the fourth litigant before the SC who faced a probe for posts on the same issue. And this is also not the first time the SC has asked states not to act against people airing their grievances. In May 2021, it warned states against booking people for posts on the scarcity of oxygen and hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

Tripura and other state governments must understand the import of the SC’s observations and desist from taking unlawful action against citizens. As justice Chandrachud said last year, a “blanket labelling” of dissent as anti-national strikes at the heart of the country’s commitment to protect constitutional values and promote deliberative democracy. Any call to violence must be strongly dealt with, but State machinery must desist from charging people for simply sharing their views.

RELATED STORIES

The Supreme Court (SC) pulled up the Tripura Police on Monday for notices sent to people for social media posts about alleged communal violence, despite its interim restraining order on January 10. The SC bench was hearing a plea filed by journalist Samiullah Shabbir Khan against a notice issued by Tripura Police for posts made after vandalism incidents were reported in October-November 2021. In his tweets, Mr Khan stated that 12 mosques were vandalised in acts of anti-Muslim violence. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta assured the SC that Tripura will comply with the court order.

The SC bench made three critical observations: First, the state government’s disinclination to comply with the court’s interim order; second, that the state police is “harassing people” with such notices; and third, people have to knock on the SC’s doors to defend their basic rights. Mr Khan is the fourth litigant before the SC who faced a probe for posts on the same issue. And this is also not the first time the SC has asked states not to act against people airing their grievances. In May 2021, it warned states against booking people for posts on the scarcity of oxygen and hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

Tripura and other state governments must understand the import of the SC’s observations and desist from taking unlawful action against citizens. As justice Chandrachud said last year, a “blanket labelling” of dissent as anti-national strikes at the heart of the country’s commitment to protect constitutional values and promote deliberative democracy. Any call to violence must be strongly dealt with, but State machinery must desist from charging people for simply sharing their views.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Subscribe Now to continue reading
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP