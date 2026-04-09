Respect the red lines

In India, the executive is responsible for selecting election commissioners. Despite some past controversies, ECI has largely managed to rise above partisan politics and ensure credible polls — especially after large-scale reforms ushered in by TN Seshan. It should not risk denting its standing with one controversy after another, no matter the provocation. Its recent actions threaten to create a perception of bias — something that has sullied a number of other institutions in this country. Instead, ECI should work to safeguard its well-earned reputation as the guardian of the world’s largest democracy.

This backdrop is why the poll watchdog’s recent actions are that much more disquieting. The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal threatens to disenfranchise millions of citizens. Caught in a confrontation between the state government and ECI, these people voted in the previous polls and have simply run out of time for the authorities to process their appeals. To add to this sorry spectacle, reports have alleged faulty translation software and a rushed process bereft of oversight. ECI has transferred more officers in Bengal than in all other states combined 20 times over. Despite this, the new officers failed to control violence in Malda, leading to seven judicial officials being held hostage. And now, the poll panel is locked in an unprecedented face-off with the TMC; its post on X reeks of political rhetoric unbecoming of a constitutional body. If ECI promises, in a “straight talk” to a political party that this election will be free of “fear,” “violence,” or “booth jamming,” does it suggest the panel failed to secure free-and-fair elections in the past? Is it proper for a body with a storied history and international reputation to indulge in plain political polemics?

India’s thriving democracy is among the most significant and consequential achievements of the seven-decade-old republic. Despite crushing poverty and illiteracy, a young nation showed the world in 1951-52 that it could not only successfully value every citizen’s vote equally but also establish a distinct model of elections across an incredibly diverse landscape. At the heart of this project was the Election Commission of India (ECI), acting as a bulwark in expanding the franchise, helping people who had never imagined themselves as electors before to pick their representatives, and building a level-playing field in a country riven by inequalities and structural problems such as caste. If India’s democracy has grown deep roots today, a large chunk of the credit must go to ECI.

India’s thriving democracy is among the most significant and consequential achievements of the seven-decade-old republic. Despite crushing poverty and illiteracy, a young nation showed the world in 1951-52 that it could not only successfully value every citizen’s vote equally but also establish a distinct model of elections across an incredibly diverse landscape. At the heart of this project was the Election Commission of India (ECI), acting as a bulwark in expanding the franchise, helping people who had never imagined themselves as electors before to pick their representatives, and building a level-playing field in a country riven by inequalities and structural problems such as caste. If India’s democracy has grown deep roots today, a large chunk of the credit must go to ECI.

PREMIUM Caught in a confrontation between the state government and ECI, these people voted in the previous polls and have simply run out of time for the authorities to process their appeals. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This backdrop is why the poll watchdog’s recent actions are that much more disquieting. The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal threatens to disenfranchise millions of citizens. Caught in a confrontation between the state government and ECI, these people voted in the previous polls and have simply run out of time for the authorities to process their appeals. To add to this sorry spectacle, reports have alleged faulty translation software and a rushed process bereft of oversight. ECI has transferred more officers in Bengal than in all other states combined 20 times over. Despite this, the new officers failed to control violence in Malda, leading to seven judicial officials being held hostage. And now, the poll panel is locked in an unprecedented face-off with the TMC; its post on X reeks of political rhetoric unbecoming of a constitutional body. If ECI promises, in a “straight talk” to a political party that this election will be free of “fear,” “violence,” or “booth jamming,” does it suggest the panel failed to secure free-and-fair elections in the past? Is it proper for a body with a storied history and international reputation to indulge in plain political polemics?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In India, the executive is responsible for selecting election commissioners. Despite some past controversies, ECI has largely managed to rise above partisan politics and ensure credible polls — especially after large-scale reforms ushered in by TN Seshan. It should not risk denting its standing with one controversy after another, no matter the provocation. Its recent actions threaten to create a perception of bias — something that has sullied a number of other institutions in this country. Instead, ECI should work to safeguard its well-earned reputation as the guardian of the world’s largest democracy. {{/usCountry}}