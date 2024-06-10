 The joy and the sadness of Chhetri - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The joy and the sadness of Chhetri

ByHT Editorial
Jun 10, 2024 01:09 AM IST

For a team that often struggled to score, Sunil Chhetri was the inspiration, the creator and the finisher all in one.

Just a few days ago, on June 6, the 39-year-old Sunil Chhetri played his last match for India. He retired as India’s highest goal scorer (94 goals), most capped player (151 caps) and for a team that often struggled to score, he was the inspiration, the creator and the finisher all in one. As he stepped out to play for India one last time, there was a tear in many an eye for his kind doesn’t come around easily. Especially not for India.

Kolkata, Jun 07 (ANI): National football team captain Sunil Chhetri greets fans during the FIFA World Cup 26' Qualifiers football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium, in Kolkata on Thursday. This is the farewell match of Sunil Chhetri. (ANI Photo)(Bibhash Lodh) PREMIUM
Kolkata, Jun 07 (ANI): National football team captain Sunil Chhetri greets fans during the FIFA World Cup 26' Qualifiers football match, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) stadium, in Kolkata on Thursday. This is the farewell match of Sunil Chhetri. (ANI Photo)(Bibhash Lodh)

And that in essence is why his exit rankles all those who care about Indian football. A replacement, of similar or even better quality, is nowhere near ready. Very few sportspersons retire at their peak, most are simply pushed by younger talents, who are faster, stronger and usually have the benefit of new-age tech and training.

But Chhetri continued to play on because there was no one to push him. Former India striker I M Vijayan was pushed by Bhaichung Bhutia, Bhutia himself was pushed by Chhetri but the India No 11 has stood alone at the top for far too long despite making his debut for the country in 2005. For a while, it had looked like Jeje Lalpekhlua might be the man. He scored 23 goals in 56 matches for India, but his form fell away, and he retired in 2019. So, we are once again confronted with the same old question: Who after Chhetri?

The answer to that question is not readily apparent and given that India is a country with some footballing aspirations, that is a shame. So, celebrate Chhetri but at the same time ponder over why India doesn’t have someone ready to step into his boots. If nothing else, this should be giving AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, a former footballer himself, sleepless nights.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!

Continue reading with HT Premium Subscription

Daily E Paper I Premium Articles I Brunch E Magazine I Daily Infographics
Subscribe Now @1199/year
freemium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Editorials / The joy and the sadness of Chhetri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On