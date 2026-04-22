The political churn in Dravidian heartland

Two, Tamil Nadu politics, though largely a DMK-AIADMK duopoly, has been unravelling in the past few years. With over 8% vote in its debut election in 2006, the DMDK challenged the duopoly but couldn’t sustain the momentum and fizzled out. This time, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is the untested actor in the cast. The TVK campaign did attract large crowds, but will it translate into votes? MGR and Jayalalithaa benefited from the ideological legacy of the Dravidian movement and had successful political careers, but most other film stars failed. Three, the DMK turned federalism into a poll issue. In a state with a history of linguistic subnationalism, the issue has potency. Which is why the poll outcome will have a bearing on the delimitation debate in the country. Four, this election will provide some hint about the endurance of a new crop of relatively young leaders. Udhayanidhi Stalin (48) has been a campaigner for the DMK; Vijay (51) reached out to young voters; and Seeman (59) of Naam Tamilar Katchi made a pitch for Tamil nationalism, but the BJP, presumably under pressure from the AIADMK, held back its former state chief Annamalai (41).

The Tamil Nadu assembly election is significant in multiple ways. One, it is a test for the DMK, the incumbent, which has never won back-to-back assembly polls. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is a mega socio-political coalition that includes the Congress, Communist parties, Dalit and minority voices, among others, but it faces a demanding electorate. The SPA near-swept the general elections in 2024, but assembly polls have their own logic, shaped by local factors.

The Tamil Nadu assembly election is significant in multiple ways. One, it is a test for the DMK, the incumbent, which has never won back-to-back assembly polls. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) is a mega socio-political coalition that includes the Congress, Communist parties, Dalit and minority voices, among others, but it faces a demanding electorate. The SPA near-swept the general elections in 2024, but assembly polls have their own logic, shaped by local factors.

PREMIUM Tamil Nadu politics, though largely a DMK-AIADMK duopoly, has been unravelling in the past few years. (ANI)

Two, Tamil Nadu politics, though largely a DMK-AIADMK duopoly, has been unravelling in the past few years. With over 8% vote in its debut election in 2006, the DMDK challenged the duopoly but couldn’t sustain the momentum and fizzled out. This time, Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is the untested actor in the cast. The TVK campaign did attract large crowds, but will it translate into votes? MGR and Jayalalithaa benefited from the ideological legacy of the Dravidian movement and had successful political careers, but most other film stars failed. Three, the DMK turned federalism into a poll issue. In a state with a history of linguistic subnationalism, the issue has potency. Which is why the poll outcome will have a bearing on the delimitation debate in the country. Four, this election will provide some hint about the endurance of a new crop of relatively young leaders. Udhayanidhi Stalin (48) has been a campaigner for the DMK; Vijay (51) reached out to young voters; and Seeman (59) of Naam Tamilar Katchi made a pitch for Tamil nationalism, but the BJP, presumably under pressure from the AIADMK, held back its former state chief Annamalai (41).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Irrespective of the winner, Tamil Nadu politics is in a time of great churn, and that will have a bearing on national politics as well.