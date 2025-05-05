Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

The politics of apology

ByHT Editorial
May 05, 2025 09:32 PM IST

It is a healthy trend if politicians and parties reflect on their journey and own up to their mistakes

Speaking at Brown University, US, in late April, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that “as far as mistakes of the Congress party are concerned, a lot of those mistakes happened when I was not there, but I am more than happy to take responsibility for everything that the Congress has ever done wrong”. In the specific case of the anti-Sikh riots, Rahul Gandhi said what happened in the 1984 was wrong. The leader of the Opposition’s assumption of ownership of his party’s past actions is welcome, of course: It is welcome because politicians rarely own up to their (or their party’s) mistakes in public; most of them hope for Father Time to heal the wounds or cause people to forget and escape accountability for their actions. Political parties do admit to mistakes in tactics and strategy and course correct, but it is rare for them to apologise to the victims of their mistakes. Every political party and leader must occasionally pause and reflect on their journey and account for the mistakes made.

A politics of confession that encourages politicians and parties to confess and offer regret for their errors — from corruption to communal riots to unprincipled alliances and party-hopping — could surely be a cathartic experience (PTI) PREMIUM
A politics of confession that encourages politicians and parties to confess and offer regret for their errors — from corruption to communal riots to unprincipled alliances and party-hopping — could surely be a cathartic experience (PTI)

In the case of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which took place in the aftermath of the assassination of then Prime Minister (PM) Indira Gandhi, a public apology was tendered by PM Manmohan Singh, a Congress leader and a Sikh, in Parliament. On August 11, 2005, PM Singh told the Rajya Sabha, “What took place in 1984 is the negation of the concept of nationhood enshrined in our Constitution.” The Nanavati Commission implicated several Congress leaders, including Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar, in the anti-Sikh riots in which close to 3,000 Sikhs died in mob attacks made possible by State inaction. Rajiv Gandhi, who succeeded his mother Indira as PM, infamously explained away the events as “when a giant tree falls, the earth below shakes”.

Much has changed in politics since. In the case of Rahul Gandhi, he has never held office which also means the actions the Congress leader will be asked to account for happen under the watch of his predecessors. That said, how far can a politician walk on the path of redemption, without making an apology sound procedural or banal? The nation will mark 50 years of the Emergency, a dark hour in the history of Indian democracy, in June. The Emergency, imposed by a Congress government, led to the suspension of civil rights and the incarceration of nearly the entire Opposition in the country for 19 months. Many party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have admitted that it was a mistake. A public apology may be in order.

A politics of confession that encourages politicians and parties to confess and offer regret for their errors — from corruption to communal riots to unprincipled alliances and party-hopping — could surely be a cathartic experience that may help cleanse the body politic of accumulated unacknowledged wrongdoings.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / The politics of apology

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On