Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Editorials / The story of local successes in water management
editorials

The story of local successes in water management

Clean water and sanitation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly focused on, including through the Jal Jeevan Mission, has enormous impact on both health, economy, gender equality and education
By HT Editorial
UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Exclusive
In India, accessibility to clean water and water pollution are two big challenges. Less than 50% of the population has access to safely managed drinking water. Water pollution is a serious problem as almost 70% of its surface water resources and a growing percentage of its groundwater reserves are contaminated by biological, toxic, organic, and inorganic pollutants, says an IDFC report. (sunil)

Clean water and sanitation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly focused on, including through the Jal Jeevan Mission, has enormous impact on both health, economy, gender equality and education. While Indore, Surat and Puri are outliers at the moment, they can provide a road map and encouragement for others to follow suit.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh was declared the first “water plus” city in the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, according to an announcement by the Centre. Surat in Gujarat has also received the same tag, which is provided to a city for maintaining cleanliness in rivers and drains under its administration. According to protocol provided by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, a city can be declared as “water plus” if it achieves three parameters: First, it must ensure that the dirty water from the city does not go into any river or drain; second, all public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned; and third, 30% of the city’s sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Earlier this month, another city, Puri (Odisha), achieved an important milestone: It became the first city to provide residents drink-from-tap facility, which means they can use water for cooking and drinking without filtration.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION
Exclusive

The outcome of the Monsoon Session

Exclusive

A new Afghan war

Exclusive

The climate crisis threatens Indian agriculture and livelihoods

Exclusive

The century’s most pressing crisis is here

In India, accessibility to clean water and water pollution are two big challenges. Less than 50% of the population has access to safely managed drinking water. Water pollution is a serious problem as almost 70% of its surface water resources and a growing percentage of its groundwater reserves are contaminated by biological, toxic, organic, and inorganic pollutants, says an IDFC report.

Clean water and sanitation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly focused on, including through the Jal Jeevan Mission, has enormous impact on both health, economy, gender equality and education. While Indore, Surat and Puri are outliers at the moment, they can provide a road map and encouragement for others to follow suit.

Clean water and sanitation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly focused on, including through the Jal Jeevan Mission, has enormous impact on both health, economy, gender equality and education. While Indore, Surat and Puri are outliers at the moment, they can provide a road map and encouragement for others to follow suit.

Indore in Madhya Pradesh was declared the first “water plus” city in the country under the Swachh Survekshan 2021, according to an announcement by the Centre. Surat in Gujarat has also received the same tag, which is provided to a city for maintaining cleanliness in rivers and drains under its administration. According to protocol provided by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, a city can be declared as “water plus” if it achieves three parameters: First, it must ensure that the dirty water from the city does not go into any river or drain; second, all public toilets must be connected to sewer lines and must be cleaned; and third, 30% of the city’s sewer water has to be recycled and reused. Earlier this month, another city, Puri (Odisha), achieved an important milestone: It became the first city to provide residents drink-from-tap facility, which means they can use water for cooking and drinking without filtration.

In India, accessibility to clean water and water pollution are two big challenges. Less than 50% of the population has access to safely managed drinking water. Water pollution is a serious problem as almost 70% of its surface water resources and a growing percentage of its groundwater reserves are contaminated by biological, toxic, organic, and inorganic pollutants, says an IDFC report.

Clean water and sanitation, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rightly focused on, including through the Jal Jeevan Mission, has enormous impact on both health, economy, gender equality and education. While Indore, Surat and Puri are outliers at the moment, they can provide a road map and encouragement for others to follow suit.

Please sign in to continue reading

  • Get access to exclusive articles, newsletters, alerts and recommendations
  • Read, share and save articles of enduring value
Sign In
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral

Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

Saree from Sabyasachi H&M collaboration collection leaves people with thoughts
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP