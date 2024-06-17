Ukraine summit is a start, build on gains

India’s refusal to endorse the communique released at the end of the two-day peace summit on Ukraine held in Switzerland is in step with the nuanced view New Delhi has held since Russia invaded its southern neighbour in February 2022. The much-delayed peace meet was attended by close to 100 nations, but most of the Global South preferred to observe rather than actively engage as the western nations sought to build a consensus against Moscow. Russia was not invited to the summit, and China ignored the meeting. The countries that did not sign the summit communique include Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico.

New Delhi’s view that peace is not possible in the absence of “sincere and practical engagement” between Moscow and Kyiv shows a realistic assessment of the situation. It had withstood western pressure to have top political leadership attend the event. Russia is a long-standing friend of India, with bilateral defence and energy deals holding up despite pressure from western nations. So far, India has been successful in balancing its legacy interests with countries such as Russia and its engagements with western strategic alliances.

That said, the summit was a step in the right direction towards building a common ground where both Russia and Ukraine could meet. The final document issued at the summit reiterated “the principles of sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognised borders”. Russia has insisted that Ukraine give up claims over four provinces, a part of which are already under Moscow’s control while Kyiv wants to return to a pre-2022 status quo for the war to end. The West has been supportive of President Zelensky and has delivered aid ($280 billion) and weaponry. The stalemate has started to test its resolve with the fear of donor fatigue.

At least 30,000 civilians have died in the war and 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine. It’s important to find a workable solution for a crisis that is now in its third year.