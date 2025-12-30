Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

What Khaleda Zia meant for Bangladesh politics

ByHT Editorial
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 09:01 pm IST

Khaleda Zia was thrust into politics in after the assassination of her husband, military ruler Ziaur Rahman, in 1981

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia, who has died at the age of 80 after prolonged illness, will perhaps be best remembered for her intense and decades-long rivalry with another former PM, Sheikh Hasina, and how this shaped the politics of the two leaders and the path of their country. Khaleda was thrust into politics in after the assassination of her husband, military ruler Ziaur Rahman, in 1981, and played a key role in shaping his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) into a national force, as well as in the movement against the autocratic rule of another military dictator, Hussain Muhammad Ershad, for which she joined hands with arch-rival Hasina. Khaleda held the post of premier three times and took steps to ensure free education for girls and carried out economic reforms. She became known for her uncompromising approach towards politics, and her death could lead to a sympathy wave for the BNP in Bangladesh’s election scheduled for February 12.

Khaleda Zia became known for her uncompromising approach towards politics, and her death could lead to a sympathy wave for the BNP in Bangladesh’s election scheduled for February 12. (AP/PTI) PREMIUM
Khaleda Zia became known for her uncompromising approach towards politics, and her death could lead to a sympathy wave for the BNP in Bangladesh’s election scheduled for February 12. (AP/PTI)

However, Khaleda’s stints in power will also be remembered in India for the strains in bilateral ties. Her third term in the early 2000s was marred by allegations of support for several anti-India militant groups from the northeastern states, which set up bases in southeastern Bangladesh, and the infamous “Chittagong arms haul” case of 2004, when security forces intercepted a huge consignment of arms and ammunition meant for the United Liberation of Asom (ULFA). The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was then part of Khaleda’s government, was also accused of backing radical Islamist forces on both sides of the border. With the BNP expected to emerge as the largest force in the upcoming election, New Delhi will be watching to see the approach of Khaleda’s party towards India under the new leadership of her son Tarique Rahman.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Editorials / What Khaleda Zia meant for Bangladesh politics
All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On