What Khaleda Zia meant for Bangladesh politics

Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister Khaleda Zia, who has died at the age of 80 after prolonged illness, will perhaps be best remembered for her intense and decades-long rivalry with another former PM, Sheikh Hasina, and how this shaped the politics of the two leaders and the path of their country. Khaleda was thrust into politics in after the assassination of her husband, military ruler Ziaur Rahman, in 1981, and played a key role in shaping his Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) into a national force, as well as in the movement against the autocratic rule of another military dictator, Hussain Muhammad Ershad, for which she joined hands with arch-rival Hasina. Khaleda held the post of premier three times and took steps to ensure free education for girls and carried out economic reforms. She became known for her uncompromising approach towards politics, and her death could lead to a sympathy wave for the BNP in Bangladesh’s election scheduled for February 12.

