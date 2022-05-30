When law and order crumbles

Considered a more down to earth artiste than his contemporaries, Moosewala was a hero to many young people who were drawn to his songs that sometimes glorified guns, violence, and caste pride. It is unfortunate that the same culture of violence has now claimed his life and is an ominous portent for a state that shares an international border with Pakistan, and where civil and political unrest has claimed a heavy toll in the past. The state government would do well to get a handle on the law and order situation quickly.

The killing of Moosewala, which comes after a rocket attack at the headquarters of the state police’s intelligence unit, violence in Patiala during a pro-Khalistan rally, and controversial comments by a Sikh clergyman, indicates that tensions may be rising in a state that spent a decade under the shadow of militancy and paid a wrenching price to end organised insurgency. If gangs are growing more strident and stitching together a web of crime with extremist elements — as has been hinted by previous investigations — the government would do well to focus its attention on nipping this problem in the bud. The daring murder triggers serious questions about the manner in which the singer’s security was assessed. The government has ordered a probe into this process. It must unearth if the decision to reduce his security was taken after adequate deliberation and discussion or based on political considerations, and whether the decision to publicise the move was a mistake. A Canada-based member of a dreaded gang has assumed responsibility for the incident and said the murder was retribution for the yet unsolved killing of a Shiromani Akali Dal leader last year. The state police and agencies must probe how the gang was able to orchestrate a smooth operation when its leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently locked up in the high-security ward 8 of Tihar Jail in Delhi, and why repeated acts of gang violence continue unabated.

The murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, 28, highlights a growing law and order challenge for the young Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state. Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was gunned down while driving his car in the state’s Mansa district, a day after his security was scaled down as part of an austerity measure by the administration.

