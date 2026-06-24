Why Canada can no longer ignore the Khalistan challenge

There’s another reason for India to be circumspect: The Bob Rae report clearly mentioned that “the growth of Sikh radicalism also had a domestic, Canadian flavour,” but the CSIS report of May 2026, while acknowledging this as a serious threat, also counts India among countries carrying out espionage and threats against Canadian citizenson Canadian soil. The New Delhi-Ottawa reset remains a work in progress.

In the investigation of the bombing, Canadian government has, through multiple enquiries and commissions, highlighted the lapses in terms of effective cooperation between government departments and agencies, including the CSIS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It is, therefore, a case of Canada failing Canadians.

While it may be tempting for India to read too much into Carney’s statement — he has been at pains to recalibrate India-Canada ties after they significantly dipped during the Justin Trudeau years — it aligns with Ottawa’s commitment to protect Canadians. Canada has institutionally responded to the bombing of the Air India flight with guilt and grief. On the 25th anniversary of the tragedy in 2010, then PM Stephen Harper apologised for the government’s failure in, first, protecting the victims and, then, bringing closure to the families. The bombing, while staged against India, is consistently lamented as “the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history”.

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney has been walking the tightrope of minority freedoms and the security threats immigrants carry from their native lands. Less than two months after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) acknowledged before parliament on May 1 the security threat posed by violent Khalistan-supporters, Carney has indicated the political will to be more vigilant about the challenge. The CSIS report made a clear distinction between political activism for the cause of Khalistan and violent activities carried out in its name. In a statement made on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, Carney went further: “The legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, but also vigilance,” he said. This takes forward the sentiment expressed in a 2005 report on the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, by Bob Rae, independent advisor to the minister of public safety. The report was prepared at the behest of deputy PM and minister of public safety, Anne McLellan.

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney has been walking the tightrope of minority freedoms and the security threats immigrants carry from their native lands. Less than two months after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) acknowledged before parliament on May 1 the security threat posed by violent Khalistan-supporters, Carney has indicated the political will to be more vigilant about the challenge. The CSIS report made a clear distinction between political activism for the cause of Khalistan and violent activities carried out in its name. In a statement made on the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, Carney went further: “The legacy of Air India Flight 182 demands remembrance, but also vigilance,” he said. This takes forward the sentiment expressed in a 2005 report on the 1985 bombing of Air India Flight 182, by Bob Rae, independent advisor to the minister of public safety. The report was prepared at the behest of deputy PM and minister of public safety, Anne McLellan.

PREMIUM Canada has institutionally responded to the bombing of Air India flight 182 with guilt and grief. The bombing, while staged against India, is consistently lamented as “the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history”. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI)

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Put simply, Carney is shedding the traditional hesitation of the Canadian establishment in dealing with Sikh extremism.

While it may be tempting for India to read too much into Carney’s statement — he has been at pains to recalibrate India-Canada ties after they significantly dipped during the Justin Trudeau years — it aligns with Ottawa’s commitment to protect Canadians. Canada has institutionally responded to the bombing of the Air India flight with guilt and grief. On the 25th anniversary of the tragedy in 2010, then PM Stephen Harper apologised for the government’s failure in, first, protecting the victims and, then, bringing closure to the families. The bombing, while staged against India, is consistently lamented as “the deadliest terrorist attack in Canada’s history”.

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{{^usCountry}} In the investigation of the bombing, Canadian government has, through multiple enquiries and commissions, highlighted the lapses in terms of effective cooperation between government departments and agencies, including the CSIS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It is, therefore, a case of Canada failing Canadians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the investigation of the bombing, Canadian government has, through multiple enquiries and commissions, highlighted the lapses in terms of effective cooperation between government departments and agencies, including the CSIS and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It is, therefore, a case of Canada failing Canadians. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There’s another reason for India to be circumspect: The Bob Rae report clearly mentioned that “the growth of Sikh radicalism also had a domestic, Canadian flavour,” but the CSIS report of May 2026, while acknowledging this as a serious threat, also counts India among countries carrying out espionage and threats against Canadian citizenson Canadian soil. The New Delhi-Ottawa reset remains a work in progress. {{/usCountry}}