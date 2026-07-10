A lot of rain in Delhi, but it's not breaking records yet | Number Theory

However, more rain by July 10 morning can make this a relatively rare event

IMD’s gridded data concurs on this assessment. The 104 mm total rain for the three days ending July 9 is ranked 95th highest since 1901 for a three-day period. To be sure, if Delhi were to average even 75 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending 08:30 AM July 10, the running three-day total for Delhi would then stand at 177.6 mm, which would be 16th highest since 1901. Should this total cross 200 mm on average for Delhi, it would be ranked among the top 10 wettest three-day periods for Delhi since 1901.