The University of Delhi opened the window for upgrades today, September 2, and it will be open until 4:59 PM on September 3. On September 4, 2023, the results of DU UG sports supernumerary quota round 2 will be declared. From September 4 and 5, shortlisted candidates must accept the seats allocated to them in the supernumerary quota.

Delhi University Opens Upgrade Window for DU UG Sports Supernumerary Quota Round 2

The last date for the submission of the admission fees is September 7 till 4:49 pm.

“It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND II. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND - I| will forfeit the candidate's claim of the seat allocated in the previous round i.e. SPORTS SUPERNUMERARY QUOTA ROUND -I”, reads the official notification.

There will be no further Sports Supernumerary Quota Rounds for Undergraduate Programmes in 2023 or 2024, and the seats allotted to candidates in the Ports Supernumerary Quota Round 2 will be final.

DU Sports Supernumerary Quota Admission Round-II Upgrade window for only sports Supernumerary quota September 2 to September 3 Declaration of the allocation in sports supernumerary quota September 4 Candidates to accept the Allocates seats in Supernumerary quota September 4 to September 5 Colleges to verify and approve the online application September 5 to September 6 Last date to submit admission fees September 7

