How Nvidia, Huang fit into US-China AI race | Number Theory

The AI-race as of now is contingent on the US and China solving their respective supply constraints first

The easiest way to describe the US and China trying to derail or constrain each other’s progress in the AI race is the US trying to restrict China’s access to cutting edge chips/GPUs and China limiting the supply of rare earth minerals to the US. Both sides perhaps know that the constraints will cease to matter in the long-term but they hope to crack the challenge before they become redundant. “Washington has imposed numerous restrictions on both China and Chinese subsidiaries abroad, which has, in turn, spurred affected companies to innovate around them. In May 2026, Huawei announced a new chip-design approach intended to increase transistor density without shrinking transistors. This could allow it to design chips by 2031 with transistor density equivalent to that of the chips Taiwan’s TSMC aims to make in 2028, but without the advanced lithography machines China is barred from importing. If successful, this could limit the effect of US export controls”, the Lowy Institute report says. The US, on the other hand, launched the Pax Silica alliance in December 2025 which will ease its access to rare earth minerals. Beijing countered the move with World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) earlier this year. All these are independent of Huang’s affair but the disclosure of the latter is certain to add more paranoia in the US AI eco system vis-à-vis fears of a Chinese catch-up in the biggest technological battle of our age.