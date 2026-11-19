Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin; the respective head of States of the US, China and Russia, will meet in Shenzhen today. The meeting of these leaders – three out of the five members of the UN Security Council and three largest military powers in the world – has drawn comparisons to a tripartite meeting held 81 years ago in Yalta. In what is one of the most recognisable photographs of world history, US President Franklin D Roosevelt, UK
- Russia is a pale shadow of its superpower past but it continues to challenge Nato’s aspiration of European hegemonyThe Russia-Ukraine war is now in its fifth year. At the heart of the conflict is the question of who gets to establish military dominance in the immediate neighbourhood of Russia; Russia itself or Nato. Unlike his predecessor in the White House, Trump has not been in favour of continuing to pour resources in containing Russia in Europe even as the ongoing war rages and both Russia and Ukraine pay a heavy cost. The war in Ukraine has shown the world how Russia can continue to assert militarily even though it is a significantly diminished power in terms of the size of its economy or even military spending. The biggest apprehension of US’s western allies is that Trump will concede something to Russia on the Ukraine question, thereby fundamentally undermining the Nato’s objective. Russia not being a functioning democracy helps it in coping with the costs of its war
- Eight decades after Yalta, the US is in the twilight of its superpower statusTrump is the political outcome of a US which realises that its powers are significantly limited compared to what they were in the past and it needs to bring down the costs of its global engagements. To be sure, it is another matter that Trump went ahead and got his country embroiled in another ill-advised and non-strategised war with Iran. Trump has lost significant political capital back home in the midterm elections because of the economic implications of the ongoing war in West Asia. As the costs of the Iran war mount and the US begins to feel the economic and military squeeze on its commitments in Europe and the Asia Pacific, the question remains whether Trump is looking for brokering some kind of arrangement to minimise the conflicts in both Ukraine and West Asia in the trilateral with Russia and China.
- China, the biggest beneficiary of the Cold War and its end, is looking for a peaceful rise to the topIt was at the peak of the Cold War in the 1970s that communist China split from the Soviet Union and made a pivot towards having a relationship with the US. The rest, as they say, is history. China’s economic reforms under Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s and its subsequent integration into the world economy after it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, allowed it to exploit export-led tail winds to growth like no other country in the world in the history of modern capitalism. Today, China’s GDP has been larger than the US in purchasing power parity terms for more than a decade and it has acquired technological prowess in almost all areas barring advanced chip production to bring it at par with the US. China’s economic rise, and its geopolitical goals such as unification with Taiwan and predominance in the Indo-Pacific region have forced the US to pivot from seeing China as a strategic ally against the Soviet Union to its biggest competitor in the world. What differentiates China from the USSR in the Cold War days is the fact that it continues to argue that a superpower conflict is not preordained. “Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major-power relations?” Xi asked during his visit to the US in September, invoking the Greek metaphor for conflict between an established and a rising power.
- In Yalta, the three participants were a had-been superpower (the UK) and two new ideological power blocs (the USSR and the US). In Shenzhen, the three countries represent a slightly different arrangement: Russia is definitely the had-been power but the Sino-US competition is less ideological and more driven by realpolitik and economic goals.
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