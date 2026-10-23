Logical discrepancies in SIR: Decoding the data | Number Theory

A majority of notices seem to be issued for logical discrepancies, but not in Karnataka

Of the four states/UTs listed above, notices were issued to around one-third of the draft roll in each of Delhi, Telangana and Uttarakhand; but this share was just under 10% (of the draft roll) in Karnataka. The first three have also issued the majority of notices due to logical discrepancies, although the exact fraction varies from 19% in Delhi to 27% in Uttarakhand (again, of the draft roll). However, in Karnataka, the number of notices issued for logical discrepancies is lower and almost equal to those issued for not being mapped to the previous SIR. While summary statistics for Karnataka or Uttarakhand do not give this number, booth-wise PDFs where available also show a small number (under 1%) of notices issued with the reason column blank.