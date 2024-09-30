Number Theory: Three charts that explain India-Bangladesh hilsa trade

The fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh will have serious consequences for India’s geostrategic interests in the region. Even as Bangladesh’s internal and external politics continues to remain in flux, among the most talked about fallouts of the change in guard in Bangladesh has been whether India will get its regular import of hilsa or the Tenualosa ilisha– it is among the most expensive and sought-after fish varieties in West Bengal and considered an integral part of high-end Bengali cuisine – from its eastern neighbour. The interim government first announced a ban on hilsa exports only to agree to allowing 3,000 tonnes in the months leading up to the festive season in West Bengal.

Hilsa is traditionally associated with Bengalis who are the original residents of Bangladesh, (File Photo)(HT Photo)