Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Number Theory: Three charts that explain India-Bangladesh hilsa trade

ByAuhona Mukherjee
Sep 30, 2024 08:31 AM IST

In the last five years, hilsa imports were just 0.7% on average of India’s overall imports from Bangladesh in value terms.

The fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh will have serious consequences for India’s geostrategic interests in the region. Even as Bangladesh’s internal and external politics continues to remain in flux, among the most talked about fallouts of the change in guard in Bangladesh has been whether India will get its regular import of hilsa or the Tenualosa ilisha– it is among the most expensive and sought-after fish varieties in West Bengal and considered an integral part of high-end Bengali cuisine – from its eastern neighbour. The interim government first announced a ban on hilsa exports only to agree to allowing 3,000 tonnes in the months leading up to the festive season in West Bengal.

Hilsa is traditionally associated with Bengalis who are the original residents of Bangladesh, (File Photo)(HT Photo)
Hilsa is traditionally associated with Bengalis who are the original residents of Bangladesh, (File Photo)(HT Photo)
Unlock a world of...
See more
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On