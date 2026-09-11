Post-9/11 security order takes new shape | Number Theory

The war on terror is fading. But war is not

And that is an important distinction to make because “war on terror” was always larger than terrorism itself. The Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP) defines a state-based armed conflict as fighting over government or territory in which at least one of the main parties is a state and the violence causes at least 25 battle-related deaths in a year. That makes it a useful lens for the post-9/11 era, which quickly spilled beyond terrorist attacks into wars involving governments, insurgencies and foreign armies. In 2001, interstate conflicts accounted for only 1,445 of 23,623 battle deaths recorded by UCDP, barely 6%. By 2025 they accounted for 97,440 of 153,643, almost two-thirds. Meanwhile, deaths attributed to terrorism itself has moved in the opposite direction. The Global Terrorism Index, which measures deaths from attacks classified as terrorism, puts the 2025 toll at 5,582, roughly half its 2015 peak of 10,882. To be sure the old enemy has not vanished. The Taliban is back in Kabul and Islamic State remains the world’s deadliest terrorist network as of 2025. But jihadism is no longer at the forefront of Western foreign policy. As Philip H Gordon, international relations scholar and former national security advisor to the US Vice President, puts it in a recent essay written for the Foreign Affairs Magazine, reviewing journalist Peter Bergen’s new book “All the Presidents’ Wars”, “when Americans mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks this fall, the threat of Islamist terrorism will certainly not be gone. But the war on terror, the guiding framework for U.S. foreign policy for the previous quarter century, will be.” The irony is that jihadism has lost its old grip on Western foreign policy just as arguments over Islam, migration and national identity have moved deeper into domestic politics on both sides of the Atlantic.