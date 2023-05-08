Problematics | 6 men from 6 cities: who gets the job?

This is an anagram in code, formed by a letter-for-letter substitution. Once the correct letters are in place, they will spell out four different numbers, and the sum depicted will be arithmetically correct.

Mailbox: Last week’s solvers #Puzzle 36.1 In the first column, repeated division by 2 generates a binary representation of multiplier 1, with 0s for the crossed numbers and 1s for the uncrossed numbers. The second column has the products of multiplier 2 and various powers of 2. When we add the uncrossed numbers in the second column, we are adding those products which correspond to 1s in the binary representation of multiplier 1. For the given example, this representation is 100111010. We have 314 = (1 x 2⁸) + (0 x 2⁷) + (0 x 2⁶) + (1 x 2⁵) + (1 x 2⁴) + (1 x 2³) + (0 x 2²) + (1 x 2¹) + (0 x 2⁰). Therefore, 314 x 159 = (159 x 2⁸) + (159 x 2⁵) + (159 x 2⁴) + (159 x 2³) + (159 x 2¹) — Anshul Kumar While Anshul is correct, he does not address the reason we ignore remainders during the division. When you halve a binary number, and ignore the remainder if the dividend is odd, you are effectively removing the last digit of the binary dividend. In this example, halving 100111010 successively gives you 10011101, 1001110, 100111, 10011, 1001, 100, 10 and 1. At each step, the last digit is being removed. In your next step, when you cross out the even numbers on the left and keep the odd ones, you are effectively counting the 1s and discounting the 0s in the binary form.