Problematics | A puzzler’s guide to matchmaking

A division of 39,600 km by 330 km/day gives us 120 days. The birds flying east will see 120 sunsets. However, their days will be shorter than for our man in Jamnagar. As the days progress, the shortfall will accumulate. By the time the birdies get back home, they would have slept for 120 nights, while the Jamnagar wasi would have slept for only 119 nights.

Hence, the total days elapsed will be 1 day less than 120 days, which is 119 days.

Since the birds are flying east, they gain 12 minutes daily. Hence, they would gain 120 x 12 = 1440 minutes = 1 day in their journey around the Earth.

Let the time required for the first half be 2t and for the third and fourth quarters, t each. Then 3t = 67 minutes 30 seconds, and the total time, 4t = 90 minutes.