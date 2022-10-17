Problematics | From Wonderland, without Alice

Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies to problematics@hindustantimes.com

Lewis Carroll, a familiar name we associate with Alice in Wonderland, is actually a pseudonym. The author, whose real name was Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, was a mathematician who taught the subject at Christ Church College, Oxford.

Mailbox: Last week’s solvers #Puzzle 7.1 Hi Kabir, Speed of the wagon = 13.5 km/hr = 3.75 m/s Front wheel circumference = 2.5m Rotations in 1 second (24 frames) = 3.75/2.5 = 1.5 Rotations in 1 frame = 1.5/24 = 1/16 Number of spokes = 16 So, spoke 1 will take the position of spoke 2, spoke 2 will take the position of spoke 3 etc... after 1 frame. It would look like the front wheel isn't moving at all. Rear wheel circumference = 2.8m Rotations in 1 second = 3.75/2.8 = 75/56 Rotations in 1 frame =75/(56*24) = (25/28)*1/16 Number of spokes = 16 So, spoke 1 will be a little behind in frame 2 compared where spoke 2 was in frame 1. It would look like the back wheel is moving backwards. Loved today's puzzles. Harder, so more satisfying. — Natrajan, Banaglore #Puzzle 7.2 Sir, Opener #1 may have been running two runs, but must have failed to put his bat inside the crease and a short run must have been called. That’s why he was on strike although only one run was counted. Match: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, 31st Match 2015 Opener #1: Virender Sehwag — Aaryan Yashvardhan Sharma, IIT Ropar Solved both puzzles: Ravinder Gahlout (Gurgaon), Natrajan (Bangalore), Geetansh (Delhi), Col (Dr) J S Sabharwal (Delhi), Shishir Gupta (Indore) Solved #Puzzle 7.1: Anil Kumar Goyal (Delhi) Solved #Puzzle 7.2: Nishant Bagga (Delhi), Rakshit Malik, Nipun Bamania, Vinay Bhatia, Aaryan Yashvardhan Sharma (IIT Ropar), Karan Sudarshan Sharma (Mohali), Mayobhav Pathak (Gurgaon), Sachin Pisharody (IP University, Delhi), Vinod Mahajan (Delhi), Onkar Singh (Delhi), Geetansha Gera (Faridabad), Jasvinder Singh (Nabha)

