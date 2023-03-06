Problematics | In the name of Einstein, match the following
Creating a full-length Einstein puzzle, I found, can be an exhausting but ultimately rewarding exercise. Here you go.
The widely circulated ‘Zebra Puzzle’, whose answer is available on the Internet, is said to have been created by Albert Einstein. Whether that is the truth or a legend, Einstein’s name has come to be associated with all puzzles of this family.
You have solved smaller versions of ‘Einstein puzzles’ here, such as ‘Spot the Cheetahs at the Round Table’ (#Puzzle 5.1, September 26, 2022). Creating a full-length Einstein puzzle, I found, can be exhausting but an ultimately rewarding exercise. Here you go.
In a T20 league, Sherlock, Tarzan, Uncle Tom, Valjean and Dr Watson join Looper Rings, Loyal Rangers, Vegan Burgers, White Gliders and Wings XI, not necessarily in that order.
They come from five different countries and are of different ages: 21, 32, 43, 54, 65 (no age-shaming, please). One of them is a wicketkeeper and the rest are bowlers.
We meet them sitting next to each other in a row. Each is wearing a different item of clothing from among the following: a yellow cap, a brown suit, a red tie, a blue denim jacket, and a green shirt.
1. Valjean sits in the middle, two cricketers each to his left and right
2. The one in the yellow cap sits on the far left
3. Sherlock sits next to the Wings XI recruit
4. The leg-spinner sits to the right of the player in the red tie
5. The cricketer from Denmark joins Vegan Burgers
6. The medium-pacer is 43
7. Valjean is a leg-spinner
8. The Argentinian sits on the far right
9. Uncle Tom is in a green shirt
10. The 32-year-old is the wicketkeeper
11. The Man in the Brown Suit joins Vegan Burgers
12. The Cameroonian is 65
13. The off-spinner sits second from right
14. Valjean and Watson sit next to each other
15. Tarzan sits next to the 21-year-old
16. The 21-year-old sits next to the man in the red tie
17. The Brazilian joins Wings XI
18. Tarzan is 32 years old
19. The Ecuadorian joins White Gliders
20. The superfast bowler joins Looper Rings
21. The Loyal Rangers recruit sits next to the superfast bowler, but…
22. The man in the blue denim jacket DOES NOT sit next to the 43-year-old .
Who is who, who does what, who sits where, etc? A table format would be nice.
|#Puzzle 28.2:
|DR (MRS) BONNIE REMAINS AT THE BALL
|This is a composite anagram of the capitals of four countries that played the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One capital city’s name is 9 letters long, and the rest are 6 letters each. You should find this easy.
|Mailbox: Last week’s solvers:
|Puzzle #27.1:
Hi Kabir,
When Couple A offers 5kg mixed fruit for ₹525, the ratio of apples to oranges is 3:2. But when they sell apples to oranges in a 1:1 ratio (30kg each), they make more money as there are fewer apples than oranges, and apples are more expensive. The mixed fruit should have been sold at ₹510.42 for 5kg, hence the ₹175 difference on 60kg.
Similarly, when Couple B offers 5 kg mixed fruit for ₹350, the ratio of apples to oranges is 2:3. But when they sell in a 1:1 ratio (30kg each), they make less money as there are more apples sold and these are more expensive than oranges. The mixed fruit should have been sold at ₹364.58 for 5 kg, hence the ₹175 difference on 60 kg.
— Rahul Agarwal, Bay Area, California
|Solved #Puzzle 27.1: Rahul Agarwal (Bay Area, California), Ipsa & Anuj Singh (Vaishali), Arsh Gupta (Gurgaon), Ajay Jain, Sunita Gupta, Kewal Jahariya (Bhiwandi, Thane), Ritu M Save (Mumbai), Vikas Vij, Dr Nakul Makkar (Noida), Himanshu Jain (Gurgaon), Samarth Dewan (Panchkula), Dr Gurbachan Arora (Delhi), Renu Mehra, Y K Munjal (Delhi), Tejpal Singh, Sunita and Naresh Dhillon (Gurgaon), Amar Lal Miglani (Mohali), Amardeep Singh (Meerut), Mudit Singhal (Mumbai), Vivek Jain (Baroda), Rajender Parsad Agarwal (Delhi), Sarang Sule (Mumbai), Shishir Gupta (Indore), Jasvinder Singh (Nabha), Deviprakash Seksaria (Navi Mumbai), Jaikumar Inder (Bhatia Ulhasnagar, Thane), Rajesh Bansal (Noida), Mayobhav Pathak (Gurgaon), Harshit Arora (Delhi)
|For want of space in the print version, I am withholding the solution to #Puzzle 27.2 until next week.
Problematics will be back next week. Please send in your replies by Friday noon to problematics@hindustantimes.com
