Problematics | Rubik’s colours and Pythagorean triples

The four capitals in the anagram are: AMSTERDAM, BERLIN, LISBON, TEHRAN

Puzzle 29.1 : A mischievous child drops a Rubik’s Cube into a can of red paint, takes it out and waits for the paint to dry. Once every face is permanently red, the child smashes the toy into its 26 smaller cubical components. How many of these cubes have (i) one red face , (ii) two red faces and (iii) three red faces ?

The idea is to keep rotating the cube’s 3 × 3 planes until you have the same colour on any one face (basic) or more faces, possibly all (advanced), but that is not the point of the puzzle below.

It is made of 26 smaller cubes arranged in a 3 × 3 × 3 configuration (there’s no cube at the centre). Each of the six faces has its cubes in a 3 × 3 arrangement, so that what you see front-on is 9 squares per face, or a total of 54 squares that come in 6 different colours.

#Puzzle 29.1.

Puzzle 29.1 : A mischievous child drops a Rubik’s Cube into a can of red paint, takes it out and waits for the paint to dry. Once every face is permanently red, the child smashes the toy into its 26 smaller cubical components. How many of these cubes have (i) one red face, (ii) two red faces and (iii) three red faces?

#Puzzle 29.2.

