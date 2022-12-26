Problematics | The mathematics of planning a family

#Puzzle 18.1

In a state in India where the sex ratio has traditionally been skewed, the administration of one district sets out to correct the ratio within the geographical limits of its own jurisdiction. Simply put, the district planners hope to add more new daughters and fewer new sons, and so they devise these birth control rules.

Clause 1.1: “Subject to Clause 1.2, a couple may have as many daughters as they want, as long as daughters are indeed born to them.”

Clause 1.2: “If a son is born to a couple, that couple will not be legally allowed to have any more children.”

The penalties for violation, which are detailed under another clause, are reasonably strict but not relevant to our puzzle. What does concern us is the reasoning behind these rules. As a district planner explains to a junior officer:

“If a couple’s first child is a son, they will have no more children. On the other hand, if their first child is a daughter, they can have another child who may again be a daughter, and then have a third child who may be a daughter yet again. They can go on having children until they have their first son, at which stage they must stop. That way, no couple will have more than one son, but many couples will have a number of daughters. Overall, future births will include more daughters than sons, so the sex ratio is bound to improve.”

We can agree with a couple of the assumptions that this theory is founded on: (i) at each birth, a couple will have either a son or a daughter; (ii) at any birth, a boy and a girl are equally probable.

But, will the grand objective of ensuring more daughters than sons work?