Problematics | World Cup goals set on your table

Hi Kabir,

I will be overtaken at 1:30.

At 1:15pm, when I meet the bus from the other direction, the bus has travelled three-quarters of the distance between two stations, and I have travelled one-quarter. So, the bus travels at thrice my speed. If my speed is y, then speed of the bus is 3y. Distance between two stations is 20 x 3y= 60y.

Let the bus coming from behind me cross me at a distance ‘x’ from my starting point. Time taken by this bus is (60y + x)/3y. Time taken by me is x/y. Both these times are equal.

(60y + x)/3y = x/y.

Thus, x = 30y. This is half the distance between two stations.

Time taken by the bus is 20 + 10 = 30. So, the time will be 1:30.

— Amardeep Singh, Meerut