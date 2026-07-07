Skewed July rainfall trims the monsoon deficit | Number Theory

The first six days of July are the 23rd rainiest since 1901

India has received 65.3 mm rain in the July 1-July 6 period, which is almost 60% of the rain India got in June. Some of this is because of a big deficit in June, but July is indeed wetter than usual. This is the 23rd wettest July 1-July 6 period since 1901 and the rain this year is 49% more than the 1971-2020 average, which IMD currently considers as the Long Period Average (LPA) for tracking rainfall performance.