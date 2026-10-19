The interlinked AI business empire and its economics | Number Theory

Are circular relationships in the AI world tantamount to a Ponzi scheme?

Not necessarily, conventional economic wisdom would suggest. Economists have acknowledged the benefits of, or reasons for, such relationships. Suppliers know their customers better and understand how quickly inputs are used to make the final product. So, the credibility of customers in terms of paying back money is known to suppliers but only available at a cost for outside lenders and investors which makes it difficult for customers to borrow money. In such cases, it helps when the supplier itself provides the finance. The roles can be reversed as well, with financial market frictions contributing to a customer’s decision to finance its supplier of critical inputs. Such a setup solves contracting problems at the firm level. The convenience is not without its risks though. These relationships are highly intertwined and capital-intensive, and private firms are often opaque about signed deals, making monitoring and supervision difficult. A fissure in the health of either commercial or financial segment of the firm may lead to economic spiral of the AI sector as a whole, which will only add to the existing risks of over-investment and debt financing in the ongoing AI boom. Before we face AI’s consequences for the future of humankind, we might have to reckon with the potential headwinds of its commercially intertwined world for the stability of the financial system.