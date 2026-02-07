The troubling rise of shadow banking | Number Theory

Over the past decade, global finance has moved outside traditional banks. This shift is often described as the rise of shadow banking, a loose term for credit and financial activity carried out by non-bank entities that perform bank-like functions but sit outside the core regulatory perimeter. What was once seen as a peripheral feature of the financial system has now become central to how modern capitalism allocates risk and capital. This expansion is unfolding at a time of buoyant markets, lighter oversight and incentive structures that prioritise short-term gains, raising uncomfortable questions about whether the financial system is once again building vulnerabilities in plain sight.

PREMIUM Representative photo